Amy Hood

320 Main New Years illustration

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
  • Save
320 Main New Years illustration illustration retro vintage cocktail mixology moon sky stars clouds character drink glass cartoon vector mint lime
Download color palette

A fun little New Years graphic for a client who is throwing a New Year's party. They wanted it to look prohibition vintage I think I may make the blacks more of a charcoal to make it more vintage looking.

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Type Design & Brand Identity

More by Amy Hood

View profile
    • Like