City Sounds by Tantrum Apps

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was asked to create a set of illustrations that would help define the Tantrum brand of iPhone apps my friend was to embark on to keep toddlers entertained, instead of actually throwing tantrums. This is baby "Timmy" representing the city sounds loading/home page. Today, there are over 10 apps that have been created as the brand has been pretty successful.
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Tantrum-Apps-Logo-Design/253002
http://tantrumapps.com/