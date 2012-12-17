City Sounds by Tantrum Apps

I was asked to create a set of illustrations that would help define the Tantrum brand of iPhone apps my friend was to embark on to keep toddlers entertained, instead of actually throwing tantrums. This is baby "Timmy" representing the city sounds loading/home page. Today, there are over 10 apps that have been created as the brand has been pretty successful.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Tantrum-Apps-Logo-Design/253002

http://tantrumapps.com/