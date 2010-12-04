Fabio Basile

Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile
Weaver Box icon
An icon I have created for a RapidWeaver plugin called weaverBox - Hope you like it, full view here :)

Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile

