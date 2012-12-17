Tortoiseshell Black

Devils

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
  • Save
Devils illustration logo vector sports ice hockey
Download color palette

Part of a logo I did like the head best so thought I'd just show that.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black

More by Tortoiseshell Black

View profile
    • Like