Matthew Wiard

Hilton Head Mark

Matthew Wiard
Matthew Wiard
  • Save
Hilton Head Mark visual identity branding identity matthew wiard ice sculpture hilton head visual identity branding swan snowflake snow wiard matthew sculpture ice beach head hilton
Download color palette

The final mark for Hilton Head Ice Sculptures located in Hilton Head, SC. This is the mark they decided on.

Matthew Wiard
Matthew Wiard

More by Matthew Wiard

View profile
    • Like