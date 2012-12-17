Jake Counsell

Wireframes for mobile website

Jake Counsell
Jake Counsell
  • Save
Wireframes for mobile website ux ui wireframes wires ios iphone ipad
Download color palette

I love doing wireframes in illustrator. Some simple and clean wireframes for a mobile website.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Jake Counsell
Jake Counsell

More by Jake Counsell

View profile
    • Like