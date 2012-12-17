Joana Ray

Pai Natal

Pai Natal christmas wishlist santa claus
"I'd really like to have a spaceship thiiiiis big!"

Christmas illustration for a Christmas project (tadaaaan! :D )

Mixed Media – Adobe Photoshop + pigmented ink pens + textures

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
