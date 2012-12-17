Detail Listing

Hector Rodriguez

More detail of the project I've been working on.
The homepage will contain a listing of some featured places to travel to. The main idea is to present most of the info of each site without overcrowding the site.

Any comment will be deeply appreciated.

Another shot can be found here:
http://dribbble.com/shots/834412-Search-Layout

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
