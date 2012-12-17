Mini Browser

Pedro Pimenta

For my debut, I'll start with a freebie :)

I wanted to try out Sketch, so I thought I'd start by making some templates for browser and email windows to put my work in.

It's not new, but it's mine :)
And you can download it here: http://goo.gl/1BIvV

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
