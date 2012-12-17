Dominik Wasienko

Hotel website

Dominik Wasienko
Dominik Wasienko
  • Save
Hotel website hotel
Download color palette

A design for a polish hotel website. Logo is hidden.
Rejected : /

Check more on
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Hotel/6345245

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Dominik Wasienko
Dominik Wasienko

More by Dominik Wasienko

View profile
    • Like