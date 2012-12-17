A

Audiotennis Icon icon design logo mobile audio voice mic microphone android blackberry tennis pong game app colorful red orange yellow green blue black smile icon design logo design
My icon design for Audiotennis, a voice controlled PONG game.

You can download the beta of Audiotennis from here if you're interested in checking it out:

Download for Android:
http://www.nalindesign.com/beta/audiotennis-beta.apk
(Required: Android 2.2 and up)

Download for BlackBerry:
http://www.nalindesign.com/beta/audiotennis-beta.bar
(PlayBook, BlackBerry 10)

Have fun :)

