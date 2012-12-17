Audiotennis Icon

My icon design for Audiotennis, a voice controlled PONG game.

You can download the beta of Audiotennis from here if you're interested in checking it out:

Download for Android:

— http://www.nalindesign.com/beta/audiotennis-beta.apk

(Required: Android 2.2 and up)

Download for BlackBerry:

— http://www.nalindesign.com/beta/audiotennis-beta.bar

(PlayBook, BlackBerry 10)

Have fun :)