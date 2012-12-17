Jyri Tuulos

Bitdeli Card Editor

The heart and soul of Bitdeli: the card editor. Create custom analytics with plain Python, instant dashboards and GitHub integration right in the browser.

The dashboard preview on the left side is always fitted to the view using CSS transforms when the code area is resized.

Powered by CodeMirror, Bootstrap, D3.js and Backbone.js.

See and fork this code on GitHub: https://github.com/bitdeli/bd-toydata-widget-gallery

