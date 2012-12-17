Season's Greetings

A detail of a hangtag I'm working on for our holiday promotion. The disclaimer at the bottom (not shown) written by my copywriter, Joe Beutel, adds a TON to the piece: "DISCLAIMER: This seasonal greeting comes in the form of delicious peppermint bark and is not to be confused with tree bark, a dog’s bark, or Bark Tomlinson, a fictitious 17th century basket weaver with two left arms. This tasty treat should not be eaten while hanging upside down, cage fighting, riding bulls, sharpening swords, base jumping, or immediately after being eaten by a large blue whale somewhere in the South Pacific. Side effects may include joy, merriment, or a sudden feeling of unbridled contentment. If your good mood lasts more than four hours, call a Projekt, Inc. representative at 215.699.4052. This is the end of the disclaimer. Now please, dig in."