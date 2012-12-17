Magnus Snickars

Skulls N Roses

Skulls N Roses skulls skull bones rose roses tattoo flash tattoo flash
A digital tattoo made for an illustrated manly man drawn by Jonathan Averstedt.
http://dribbble.com/averstedt

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
