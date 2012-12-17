Russ Schwenkler

that 808 Bump makes u put ur hands up

Russ Schwenkler
Russ Schwenkler
  • Save
that 808 Bump makes u put ur hands up roland ui photoshop
Download color palette

Crop of a "808" drum machine interface for Samplephonics.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Russ Schwenkler
Russ Schwenkler

More by Russ Schwenkler

View profile
    • Like