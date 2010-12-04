Toby Howarth

Toby Howarth
Toby Howarth
New Site texture banner homepage
Download color palette

This is the FINAL design for my site.

Having gone through a lot of designs (some on here) this one is it. Shadow still needs some work but all other feedback welcome.

Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Toby Howarth
Toby Howarth

