Thomas Jockin

Changin' up the twitter

Changin' up the twitter
Decided my twitter page needed some house cleaning. So, figured that fun lettering I did before would be a good spot for it!

PS: If you haven't yet, follow moi on twitter! ( https://twitter.com/ThomasJockin )

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
