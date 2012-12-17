Jyri Tuulos

Bitdeli - X-Ray Effect Detail

map data xray css code python dashboard thumbnail landing page script responsive chart datavis visualization
X-ray effect detail from the new Bitdeli landing page http://bitdeli.com

Each thumbnail on the landing page has a normal and a x-ray version. The x-rayed area changes according to the content flow on different screen sizes.

The charts are pre-rendered as images from actual app screenshots; code examples are included in the page markup as text.

