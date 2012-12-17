Jeremy Stuart Barnes

Just Shoes

Just Shoes shoes graffiti illustration monsters pen drawing hand done
Graffiti and Illustration are a personal favorite of mine. Check out the full product here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Just-Shoes/6353735

Let me know what you think, thanks!

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
