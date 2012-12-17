Danielle Riley

Love, the Rileys

Danielle Riley
Danielle Riley
  • Save
Love, the Rileys design vector christmas card holiday
Download color palette

I decided (completely last-minute) to do a Christmas card we can include with all our gifts this year. Here's the full version with both colors.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Danielle Riley
Danielle Riley

More by Danielle Riley

View profile
    • Like