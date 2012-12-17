Vitaliy Gnezdilov

hire.vg Launch

Friends, after a month of hard work I proudly announce the launch of a website for my creative services:

http://hire.vg/

I specialize in iOS/Web applications, websites, and annual reports for startups, businesses, and State Governments and I'm available for hire.

