Alex Capasso

25th Floor

Alex Capasso
Alex Capasso
  • Save
25th Floor san francisco golden gate bridge bay bridge patch badge
Download color palette

This is a work in progress. The final form will be an embroidered patch distributed to all AppDirect employees to commemorate our recent move into our new unified office space.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Alex Capasso
Alex Capasso

More by Alex Capasso

View profile
    • Like