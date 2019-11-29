Puzzle Me Mobiel App

Shyamali De Silva

“ Puzzle Me” brings in this original concept to the audience with a twist where shapes helps people study typography as you have to think about what characteristics are the most important to shape one letter or a another in a very logical manner.

👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/125910181/Puzzle-Me-Mobile-App-Design

Posted on Nov 29, 2019
