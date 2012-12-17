Awaken Design Company

LYLM Web Design

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
LYLM Web Design organic flowers textures texture clean watercolor watercolour green mint red white grey awaken awaken design awaken design company web webdesign website website design design online store online shop
Download color palette

Part of a new website that i'm designing for a new client on the Shopify platform....couldn't be more excited about this one! This is the first preview of it....i'm rebounding with another shot, check it out.

http://www.awakendesigncompany.com

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like