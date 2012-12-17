Dave Lim

E is for Elephant

Dave Lim
Dave Lim
  • Save
E is for Elephant illustration vector typography alphabet children
Download color palette
9b5c71570179401d5c830b6ba9e0961d
Rebound of
A is for Apple
By Dave Lim
View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Dave Lim
Dave Lim

More by Dave Lim

View profile
    • Like