Jake Counsell

Super secret personal project logo and app icons WIP

Jake Counsell
Jake Counsell
  • Save
Super secret personal project logo and app icons WIP wip ui logo branding brand identity ux font type typography icons ios ipad iphone
Download color palette

Cleaned up the logo a bit, picked some colors and started working on all the app icons. Still rough but it's coming along and i'm excited. Feedback appreciated.

Follow https://twitter.com/SprungApp on twitter for more Details and the progression of this project.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Jake Counsell
Jake Counsell

More by Jake Counsell

View profile
    • Like