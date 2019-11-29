Shyamali De Silva

Organic Mobile App

Organic branding was a very inspiring and creatively crafted concept where a lot of research was involved. It's very unique and an appealing design. Organic designs are important because they show your clients and target audience that you care about the environment which is kind of a necessity in today’s green conscious consumer world.

👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/125909795/Organic-Mobile-App-Design

Nov 29, 2019
