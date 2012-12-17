Monika Majkowska

Logicart Branding

Monika Majkowska
Monika Majkowska
  • Save
Logicart Branding branding stationery business card corporate identity print envelope design
Download color palette

Our new corporate identity. Feedback will be most welcomed.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Monika Majkowska
Monika Majkowska
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Monika Majkowska

View profile
    • Like