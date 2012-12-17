Ben Whitla

learn.thoughtbot.com

Ben Whitla
Ben Whitla
  • Save
learn.thoughtbot.com learn thoughtbot web responsive mobile ui
Download color palette

While employed at thoughtbot I redesigned the front end for learn.thoughtbot.com. Responsive and retina awesomeness.

Check it out to learn Ruby, Rails, CSS, HTML and a bunch more.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Ben Whitla
Ben Whitla

More by Ben Whitla

View profile
    • Like