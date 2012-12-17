ImGame - Promo Video (*gif of Ken details)

At the risk of uploading the same thing twice. I opted for a "connect" screen shot of the animation with feedback incorporated.

(4 layers of particles, 2 smoke/particle layers, 3 collision planes, 3 hit sprite overlays, 4 dust sprite layers, 3 adjustment layers, 4 hue masks (for DP lighting), 3 layers of auxiliary particles that spawn on collision and a cat.)

For the sake of the future characters entering, the icon doesn't reflect physical damage.

Do I upload the gif again?