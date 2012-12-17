joshua corliss

ImGame - Promo Video (*gif of Ken details) promo video android beta app new game pixel grey red quarter icon iphone 360 n64 genesis nes photoshop arcade
At the risk of uploading the same thing twice. I opted for a "connect" screen shot of the animation with feedback incorporated.

(4 layers of particles, 2 smoke/particle layers, 3 collision planes, 3 hit sprite overlays, 4 dust sprite layers, 3 adjustment layers, 4 hue masks (for DP lighting), 3 layers of auxiliary particles that spawn on collision and a cat.)

For the sake of the future characters entering, the icon doesn't reflect physical damage.

Do I upload the gif again?

