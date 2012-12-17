Matt Collins

Apple TV Set-top Device Box Render

apple apple tv industrial design
Unused box rendering of Apple TV set-top device for Jeremy Allaire's column on the future of Apple TV.

http://allthingsd.com/20121217/all-i-want-for-xmas-is-my-apple-tv/

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
