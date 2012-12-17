Dann Petty

Foodspotting.com Refresh

Foodspotting.com Refresh website ui interface food map navigation web design
i recently did a little refresh for a popular app called Foodspotting. here's a little sneaky peaky at the website. we wanted to keep it somewhat similar to what they have now, but also add some character to it.

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
