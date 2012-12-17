MSU Science Festival Logo

Mike Davis

Our department is helping to plan the first ever MSU Scinece festival. Which means I have a really fun branding project to work on. This isn't the first logo we chose, but it was my favorite. I'm glad that we are using it now.

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
