Habit List Settings

We're close to releasing the next version of Habit List so I thought I'd share some of the new features. While a lot of people love the handwritten font, some people would rather a sans serif, so we've included several font choices. Other additions: export for the data junkies, app icon badge and daily reminders to gently nag/keep you on track, and a passcode lock to hide all of your embarrassing habits : )

Check out the 2x for more detail, and for more updates you can follow us on twitter.

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
