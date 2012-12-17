Habit List Settings

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
We're close to releasing the next version of Habit List so I thought I'd share some of the new features. While a lot of people love the handwritten font, some people would rather a sans serif, so we've included several font choices. Other additions: export for the data junkies, app icon badge and daily reminders to gently nag/keep you on track, and a passcode lock to hide all of your embarrassing habits : )
Check out the 2x for more detail, and for more updates you can follow us on twitter.