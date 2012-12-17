Ken Seals

Numenu is coming soon!

Ken Seals
Ken Seals
  • Save
Numenu is coming soon! numenu menu restaurant service product create designers developers tool
Download color palette

Teaser page is live. As a designer or developer, Numenu is going to be your go-to tool next time you're working on a website for a restaurant. Subscribe to our mailing list and you'll be the first to know when we go live. You can also let us know if you're interested in helping us beta test!

Check us out at www.nume.nu

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Ken Seals
Ken Seals

More by Ken Seals

View profile
    • Like