nidhi chanani

a simple wish

nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani
  • Save
a simple wish simple sepia sad art illustration dandelion grass
Download color palette

i find it hard to draw something happy today. in the wake of the tragedy in connecticut, i simply wish that we are kind to each other… to choose love over hate, passion over power and most of all that we appreciate each other. every moment, every day.

full image: http://everydayloveart.com/blog/2012/12/a-simple-wish/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani

More by nidhi chanani

View profile
    • Like