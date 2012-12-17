Jory Raphael

Symbolicons Junior

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
  • Save
Symbolicons Junior symbolicons icons symbols news typewriter books paper search mail umbrella map signs suitcase binoculars clipboard fork car music trash tree
Download color palette

Working on a new family of Symbolicons that are optimized for use at smaller sizes (16px), but look great larger, too.

I've only just started, but I like how friendly they are.

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
I draw (very small) pictures.

More by Jory Raphael

View profile
    • Like