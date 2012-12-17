SN Monogram / Logo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Still trying to make a decent monogram/logo that I'm happy with. Working on something more balanced, however it still takes me a minute to recognize both letters right away. Also, the fact that this style of SN monogram has been done to death doesn't really feel any better about using it. Thoughts? Left is hard edges, right has 2px rounded corners.