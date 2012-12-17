Scott Neuberger

SN Monogram / Logo

Still trying to make a decent monogram/logo that I'm happy with. Working on something more balanced, however it still takes me a minute to recognize both letters right away. Also, the fact that this style of SN monogram has been done to death doesn't really feel any better about using it. Thoughts? Left is hard edges, right has 2px rounded corners.

Rebound of
Logo Explore
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
