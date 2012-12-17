Evelyne Lafontaine Morin

Chaudecarte

Chaudecarte
Logo and slide of my team's final presentation at HackQuébec 2012. (http://hackquebec.com/) In 12 hours, we made a 'heat map' of Quebec City showing the density of houses, trees, city bus route and restaurants. You can see the result here : http://chaude-carte.herokuapp.com/

ChaudeCarte is a very poor translation of «heat map» ;-)

Posted on Dec 17, 2012
