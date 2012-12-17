Vizzacco Design

Danforth Final Logo

Vizzacco Design
Vizzacco Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Danforth Final Logo branding brand logo identity mark horse equine saddle
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Vizzacco Design
Vizzacco Design
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vizzacco Design

View profile
    • Like