Shahjhan

Biz Lab

Shahjhan
Shahjhan
  • Save
Biz Lab biz lab logo black green
Download color palette

hi guys a logo on graphic river hope you like it :-)
this link straight up to the site :D
http://graphicriver.net/item/bizlab/3582134?ref=thearslan

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Shahjhan
Shahjhan

More by Shahjhan

View profile
    • Like