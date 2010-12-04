GIVEBUG : 3B

So I spoke with the client this week > they decided they liked the form factor of the most recent shot, but that the coin felt like too hard of a sell for the image they want to project...



Going back to the original 'touchy feely' proposals I reincorporated a heart in it's place.



Think I'm pretty satisfied with this guy at the moment... (This is one of several color schemes they'll have the option of using for various applications.) Type's pretty much there as well, so just waiting on a couple of confirms, and maybe we can finally get this guy rolling out the door ;)