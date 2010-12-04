Michael Spitz

GIVEBUG : 3B

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
GIVEBUG : 3B heart bug charity logo illustration identity
Download color palette

So I spoke with the client this week > they decided they liked the form factor of the most recent shot, but that the coin felt like too hard of a sell for the image they want to project...

Going back to the original 'touchy feely' proposals I reincorporated a heart in it's place.

Think I'm pretty satisfied with this guy at the moment... (This is one of several color schemes they'll have the option of using for various applications.) Type's pretty much there as well, so just waiting on a couple of confirms, and maybe we can finally get this guy rolling out the door ;)

4b678385a6d0a14372308e38ad20f308
Rebound of
GIVEBUG : 3A
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like