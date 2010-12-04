GIVEBUG : 3B

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I spoke with the client this week > they decided they liked the form factor of the most recent shot, but that the coin felt like too hard of a sell for the image they want to project...
Going back to the original 'touchy feely' proposals I reincorporated a heart in it's place.
Think I'm pretty satisfied with this guy at the moment... (This is one of several color schemes they'll have the option of using for various applications.) Type's pretty much there as well, so just waiting on a couple of confirms, and maybe we can finally get this guy rolling out the door ;)