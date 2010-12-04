Vin Thomas

Kesha's New Blog - Sidebar wip ribbon wrap texture tan brown stitch teal green blog icons gedys icons search sidebar
Started on the sidebar. Had to use Gedy's awesome icons of course (which is my wife's favorite part). http://lifetreecreative.com/icons

Design is almost done. Hope to fit the coding in sometime in the next couple weeks. Busy, busy, busy...

Posted on Dec 4, 2010
