Ryan McHenry

Manadrop - Collection Dashboard

Ryan McHenry
Ryan McHenry
  • Save
Manadrop - Collection Dashboard web flat illustration vector web design design mtg magic the gathering ccg card game card collection ux ui dashboad
Download color palette

The main collection dashboard for Manadrop. The Magic The Gathering web application I designed and developed for managing your Magic The Gathering collection.

Ryan McHenry
Ryan McHenry

More by Ryan McHenry

View profile
    • Like