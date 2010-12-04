James Waldner

Poetry Festival

Wip logo for a children's poetry festival. It's a fun day where children recite poetry. The mark consists of quotation marks looking at one another and but also there is a third face looking directly at you. Some poems are recited in pairs so I felt that worked well. I also wanted to establish a sense of community and togetherness in the mark.

The first line is customized type and the second line is wip.

Posted on Dec 4, 2010
