Lettering: Geek

Lettering: Geek typography type sketch lettering script hand drawn swash cursive sketchbook draft in progress process
Just started working on some lettering today for a christmas present. It's going to be printed on fabric, so I'm trying to keep the lines relatively simple and not too thin.

Custom logotypes, hand lettering, typography & branding.
