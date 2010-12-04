Tim Silva

Encide Interface Battlebay 2010

Encide Interface Battlebay 2010
An updated version of my design "Eros" for the 2010 Encide Interface Battlebay on encide.net.

View the project online here: http://www.encide.net/battlebay/2010/

Full view of my interface here: http://timsilva.deviantart.com/art/Encide-Battlebay-2010-Step-01-189568462

Posted on Dec 4, 2010
