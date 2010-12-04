Niki Blaker

Hotel Website - WIP

Niki Blaker
Niki Blaker
  • Save
Hotel Website - WIP hotel website southwest yellow wood orange brown frame navigation header
Download color palette

I've been bit by the late night bug. The wireframe coming to life...

Actual logo substituted for now.

E71747ba0d4fc32242824ab9db8f9230
Rebound of
Hotel Website - Detailed Wireframe
By Niki Blaker
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Niki Blaker
Niki Blaker

More by Niki Blaker

View profile
    • Like