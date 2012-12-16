Matthew A.K. Smith

Robot Apocalypse Home Screen UI

Matthew A.K. Smith
Matthew A.K. Smith
  • Save
Robot Apocalypse Home Screen UI dark iphone ios ui robot buttons notifications red
Download color palette

I've been trying to nail down a simple UI that I have been happy with for quite a while now, and think I found something I like. Comments welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2012
Matthew A.K. Smith
Matthew A.K. Smith

More by Matthew A.K. Smith

View profile
    • Like