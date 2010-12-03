Rich Hemsley

Pistola w/ new handle

Rich Hemsley
Rich Hemsley
  • Save
Pistola w/ new handle illustration grey metal wood bang bang
Download color palette

I updated the handle. Let me know what you think.

Ee39e314250ecefffaf024414b003d7c
Rebound of
Pistola
By Rich Hemsley
View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Rich Hemsley
Rich Hemsley

More by Rich Hemsley

View profile
    • Like